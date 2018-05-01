Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student believed to be on run with teen boy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A 30-year-old Mississippi teacher arrested just weeks ago for sexual misconduct with a student is believed to be on the run with a 16-year-old boy, according to WDAM.

Oscar O’Neal, 16, was reported missing by his mother at about 1 a.m. Monday and is believed to be on the run with Nicole Jackson. The former Forrest County teacher was recently charged with sexual battery by a person in a position of trust or authority.

HPD has issued a B.O.L.O. for 16-year-old Oscar O'Neal. He is believed to be with Nicole Jackson, 30, a former school teacher who is out on a $10,000 bond for sexual battery in a position of trust/authority. Could be in a dark blue Chevy Impala with plate # (FRA-4454). pic.twitter.com/UNuEzOokH3 — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) April 30, 2018

Hattiesburg police first started investigating Jackson in mid-March after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Jackson has since bonded out of jail but has an active warrant out for her arrest.