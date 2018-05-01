× Parent under the influence arrested for ‘disturbing behavior’ during school play, sheriff’s office says

BOGART, Ga. — A parent of a child is under arrest after displaying what school officials described to deputies as “disturbing behavior” at a school play, WGCL reports.

It happened at Rocky Branch Elementary School in Bogart.

According to an incident report, the man was there to watch a chorus performance in which his child was a participant

Staff at the school noticed he was in an unauthorized area, and when they asked him to move, staff told deputies the parent became confrontational and caused a scene.

Soon afterward, the parent decided he was going to sign his child out of school early.

All the school employees he encountered agreed that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and they called 911 to report him.

When deputies arrived, they found the father sitting behind the wheel of his car, waiting for his child to be released from school.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .214.

Because he was behind the wheel when they found him, and he obviously drove to the school in that condition, deputies arrested him for DUI.