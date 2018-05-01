Outreach organizations continue to assist victims of Greensboro tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Outreach organizations are continuing to try a assist victims of the tornado nearly three weeks ago but face a challenge with the number of empty homes.

The City of Greensboro estimates approximately 200 vacant homes, at least, due to extreme tornado damage.

Mike Franklin lives in the Nealtown Road area of east Greensboro and said many of his neighbors are still staying with family members because their home is unlivable.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix to this, we understand this is going to be a long haul,” Franklin said.

Franklin said he’s thankful for the countless churches and groups that initially came by following the tornado. Recently he’s seen American Red Cross representatives trying to connect with victims.

Susan Smith, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross, said that they are continuing to knock on doors to try and let victims know of the resources available to them; whether it’s financial aid, housing agencies, referrals for goods or mental health resources.

“That’s not unusual that people are out at this time, they have to go back to work, they’re back to school, but our goal is whether they’re home or not we really want to be sure that they know how to contact us,” Smith said. “We leave a callback number, as a matter a fact we got some callbacks yesterday.”

Red Cross team members are also available for information at the two resource centers; Peeler Recreation Centers and Windsor Community Center.

The City of Greensboro is asking people who are away from their home or know someone who is and needs assistance to call Greensboro Housing Coalition at (336) 691-9521.