Oreo releases 3 new flavors — and wants you to choose your favorite

A call for flavor suggestions from Oreo has yielded three unique options -- cherry cola, pina colada, and kettle corn.

All three flavors are available nationwide and participants can vote between April 30 and June 30, USA Today reports.

"The brand narrowed down the vast submission list using judging criteria that included taste appeal, creativity and originality, and conducted rigorous taste-tests before selecting the three finalist submissions," Oreo maker Mondelez International said in a statement.

The Kettle Corn Oreos will have a kettle corn-flavored creme with puffed pieces, the Cherry Cola Oreos will have a cherry-cola-flavored creme filling with popping candies and Pina Colada Oreos will have a combination of coconut- and pineapple-flavored creme.

The creator of the winning flavor will win $500,000.

Click here to vote.