North Carolina woman arrested after 3 young children found drunk outside home

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina mother has been charged after police found her three children ages 4,5, and 7 outside their home drunk on vodka, according to WSOC.

The Gaston Gazette reports emergency workers were called to the apartment on Hartford Drive in Gastonia just before 8:30 p.m. Monday about an overdose.

Police said the oldest child had defecated outside and was simulating sex acts on her brother. All three children were “heavily intoxicated” and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tyeisha Coneisha Streater, 26, is accused of leaving the children alone for at least seven hours. Police said they found multiple empty bottles of vodka in the apartment. Streater was jailed on charges of misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bond was set at $25,000.