Meet the candidates for Davidson County sheriff

LEXINGTON, N.C. — More than 5,000 people have already cast their votes, but voters in Davidson County still have more than a week to decide who will lead the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff David Grice is looking for his fourth re-election bid since his appointment in 2004. Former Sheriff Gerald Hege is eligible to run, after his candidacy was challenged following obstruction of justice charges.

Greg Wood is running after 18 years with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, 17 years in State Highway Patrol and a couple of years with the Mayodan Police Department. Richie Simmons is also in the running, with experience with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy police and more than two decades with State Highway Patrol.

All four candidates are Republicans, so whoever wins the primary would run unopposed come November. FOX8 asked each candidate: What is the biggest problem in Davidson County? What’s the largest change you would like to see in the sheriff’s office? And why should voters support you? Here are their full answers:

Sheriff David Grice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gerald Hege

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richie Simmons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greg Wood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video