× Man who allegedly waterboarded his wife could go to prison for life

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California man could face life in prison for allegedly beating and torturing his wife earlier this year, according to Orange County Superior Court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Richard David Schlosser, 36, of Newport Beach, California, faces multiple charges including torture and criminal threats after allegedly attacking his 65-year-old wife in January.

Schlosser “kept her captive in the apartment for hours,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Mark Geller told Southern California’s City News Service. “He actually waterboarded her.”

Geller said the attack happened while Schlosser was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Schlosser is scheduled to appear in court in August for a pretrial hearing.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.