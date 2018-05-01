× Man charged in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a Monday night shooting in High Point, according to a High Point police press release.

Police went to High Point Regional Hospital after staff reported a gunshot victim came to the emergency room. Officers found Kjuan Boyd with a shotgun wound to the abdomen.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 900 block of Newlin Place. Boyd’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Following an investigation, 25-year-old Al Demetrius Breeden was identified as the shooter and warrants were obtained for assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Breeden was later found and arrested by High Point officers.

He was taken to the High Point Jail on a $2,000,000 bond. He has a May 2 court date.