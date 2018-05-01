Jayden is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jayden is an energetic first-grader who is looking for a forever family.

Jayden loves to play outdoors, loves superhero characters and enjoys race cars. When he grows up, he would love to become a police officer.

His Guardian Ad Litem said his high-energy personality is contagious.

“He is happy-go-lucky and loving, and fun,” Aliss Mullen said.

A family that can support his needs and growth with structure is what Mullen said would work best.

“I think a structured home would be really good for him,” Mullen said. “Knowing the rules and the boundaries and a loving family that is willing to open their hearts to him, because he is definitely willing to open his heart to them.”

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, contact Forever Family.