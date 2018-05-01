× Hungry, drunk man breaks into Taco Bell, eats taco shells

PASADENA, Calif. — A 22-year-old man satisfied his late-night drunken craving by breaking into a California-area Taco Bell and eating 10 taco shells, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Jose Cruz turned himself in and admitted to breaking into the Taco Bell in Pasadena because he was drunk and hungry.

Pasadena police were called to the Taco Bell at 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses gave officers a description of Cruz, who later walked into the police station and admitted to the crime.

“He said he was drunk and hungry and broke into the business to eat taco shells,” said Pasadena Police Lt. Pete Hettema.

Cruz was arrested and charged with suspicion of commercial burglary. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.