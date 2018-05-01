× Former day care teacher who molested children in North Carolina will spend 2.5 years in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Ballantyne day care teacher who admitted to molesting children will spend a maximum of two and a half years in prison, WSOC reports.

Joseph Starnes was in court for about 15 minutes Tuesday morning and admitted that he had sexually assaulted two young boys at an after-school program in Ballantyne over a period of eight months.

Starnes was heavily shackled as he walked into the courtroom and stood next to his attorney.

The prosecutor told the judge that Starnes had been working at the Primrose School of Ballantyne where he had allegedly sexually assaulted a number of children, but that he was pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with two boys between August 2016 and March of last year.

