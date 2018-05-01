As weather warms up, pollen has more people seeking allergy relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- On a warm spring day, Creekside Park in Archdale is filled with families and walkers like Melinda Lewerenz.

"This is an everyday thing," said Melinda Lewerenz. "It doesn't matter what's going on. Pollen, rain, snow, we are here."

You don't have to worry about snow anymore. But with the calendar turning to May, it's time to worry about the pollen. Bruce Lewerenz is feeling the uncomfortable power of pollen.

"For a couple of days I had burning eyes, itchy eyes, not too much sneezing," Bruce Lewerenz said.

At the Allergy and Asthma Center in Asheboro, Cone Health Dr. Shaylar Padgett is treating a lot of people with itchy eyes and running noses.

"With the spring season, we are seeing most people reacting to tree pollen," Padgett said.

And with temperatures in the 80s this week, Padgett believes she will see more patients searching for allergy relief.

"With the weather being warmer and drier and windy, it helps to spread and increases the pollen count in the air," Padgett said.

Staying inside is an option. But Padgett knows people will not follow that advice.

"When you come inside, take off your clothes and take a shower to get the pollen off of you so you are less exposed to it indoors."

Plus, take antihistamines to take away some of the discomfort from a running nose or itchy eyes. Looking long term, tree pollen will slowly shut down. But grass pollen will peak mid-summer followed by weed pollen that could last until late October or early November.