Winston-Salem church destroyed in overnight fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem church was destroyed after flames ripped through the building early Monday morning.
The fire happened around 2:55 a.m. at New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church on North Laura Wall Boulevard. Fire officials say the roof of the church collapsed.
According to New Gospel's head deacon, the church had been there since 1939.
Winston-Salem police say the following roads are currently closed:
- 200 block of North Laura Wall Boulevard
- The intersection of East Second Street and North Cleveland Avenue
- 1300 block of East Third Street
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
36.099860 -80.244216