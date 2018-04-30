Winston-Salem church destroyed in overnight fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem church was destroyed after flames ripped through the building early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 2:55 a.m. at New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church on North Laura Wall Boulevard. Fire officials say the roof of the church collapsed.

According to New Gospel's head deacon, the church had been there since 1939.

Winston-Salem police say the following roads are currently closed:

200 block of North Laura Wall Boulevard

The intersection of East Second Street and North Cleveland Avenue

1300 block of East Third Street

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Look at the flames! This is video shot by Damian Rollf who lives next to the New Gospel Tabernacle Church in Winston Salem. pic.twitter.com/VdcWVqaQKE — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) April 30, 2018

Crews still working to put out fire at New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church in Winston Salem. Head deacon of church tells me the church has been here since 1939. pic.twitter.com/1yrQw62u3b — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) April 30, 2018