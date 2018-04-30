Wake Forest Baptist introduces new AirCare helicopters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has three new AirCare helicopters.

The hospital has begun replacing its existing aircraft with new twin-engine Airbus H135 helicopters. The helicopters offer increased speed and the ability to carry more weight and fly using instrument flight rules.

They are also the first in North Carolina to allow blood transfusions on board.

“These helicopters really allow us to bring the ICU to the patient,” said Dr. Chadwick Miller, chair of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist. “Our AirCare program continues to further extend the expertise and specialized care capabilities of our academic medical center to the communities with sophisticated life support and patient care equipment.”

They will be based at the Davidson County Airport in Lexington, Elkin Municipal Airport in Surry County and Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Henry County, Virginia.