TSA finds knife in shampoo bottle at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Transportation Security Administration found a knife inside a shampoo bottle at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte.

The TSA posted a picture of the knife and shampoo on Saturday.

The post read, in part: “Wash, rinse, and do not repeat. If you ever think about trying something like this, you should come clean with yourself and simply pack the knife in your checked bag. Concealed knives such as this one can lead to fines or even arrest.”

According to WSOC, the knife was just one of dozens of weapons confiscated from passengers every year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The agency ended the post with a quick reminder, “stabby shampoo can result in split ends.”