Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A police chase that began in Davidson County ended in Thomasville Monday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

Authorities performed a PIT maneuver at N.C. 109, north of Interstate 85, to stop the suspect vehicle.

Highway Patrol said the driver was intoxicated and was throwing something out the window — believed to be drugs — during the chase.

The driver was taken into custody by Davidson County deputies.

Davidson County deputies, Thomasville police and Highway Patrol were all involved in the chase.

The identity of the suspect has not been released and there is no word on charges.