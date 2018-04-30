Spider believed to be world’s oldest dies from wasp sting at 43

SYDNEY — The world oldest-known spider has died at the age of 43 after being killed by a wasp sting, according to CBS News.

The trapdoor matriarch outlived the previous record holder, a 28-year-old tarantula found in Mexico.

The spider, named Number 16, had helped researchers learn more about the longevity of the arachnoid.

“To our knowledge, this is the oldest spider ever recorded, and her significant life has allowed us to further investigate the trapdoor spider’s behavior and population dynamics,” said Leanda Mason, lead authority at Curtin University.

A research project to study trapdoor spiders was started by Barbara York Main in 1974.

“Through Barbara’s detailed research, we were able to determine that the extensive lifespan of the trapdoor spider is due to their life-history traits, including how they live in uncleared, native bushland, their sedentary nature, and low metabolisms,” Mason said.

Trapdoor spiders have a typical lifespan between five and 20 years.