Police get call for ‘vicious dog,’ find playful pup instead

TEXARKANA, Texas — A call about a “vicious dog” dog didn’t go quite how Texarkana police expected it would.

On Sunday, Texarkana Police Department Officer Travis Frost responded to the call and spotted a dog lying on someone’s front porch.

Frost left the door to his patrol vehicle open in case he had to quickly jump back in if the dog was aggressive.

“He whistled at the dog, who then came trotting over to him with his tail wagging,” the department wrote on Facebook. “After Travis pet the dog for a minute, he went right up to the patrol unit, jumped in the front seat, and just made himself at home.”

Frost said he and the dog hung out together and took some pictures until Animal Control got there.

On Monday, the department said the dog, named Gold, was picked up by his owner at the the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana.

The department said Gold had a microchip but the owner’s contact information was out of date. They encouraged people who have their pets microchipped to make sure the information is kept up to date.