Plans for affordable housing move forward in Greensboro despite neighbors’ concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Executive Director David Levy, with Affordable Housing Management, Inc., said that city leaders have been looking at a Muirs Chapel Road property to rezone for the last six months as a potential location for affordable housing.

The lot is 3.98 acres and will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Three separate building will combine as one with 72 units total.

Levy sent the following statement regarding what's next for development:

"AHM will submit an application next week to the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency for an allocation of housing tax credits and other funding. The tax credits and funding awards will be announced in August 2018. If AHM is successful obtaining an allocation of tax credits and other state funding, then it will begin construction at the beginning of 2019. "The City of Greensboro has an affordable housing crisis with over 26,000 households paying more than 30 percent of their income for rent. Everyone deserves to live in quality affordable housing which typically results in better health, education and employment for those who have been living in substandard conditions. "Muirs Landing’s 72 apartments will assist addressing the City’s affordable housing crisis."

Levy also added that the pricing for the units are based on Guilford County's median household income. For a family of four, Levy said that current estimate is $30,350. The maximum household income that Muirs Landing will accept is $36,300.

Based on three different income levels, a one bedroom apartment unit will range between $257-$540 a month. Levy emphasized that the lower income range is meant for the elderly or those with disabilities.

City Councilwoman Goldie Wells said she is pleased the city is making strides at fixing Greensboro's affordable house problem.

"It’s going to happen more and more because we have people who are moving here and we need affordable, safe housing," Wells said. "This Greensboro Strong has shown us in east Greensboro that we care about each other so I’m hoping that when the neighbors move in they’ll find out that these are good folks and they’ll be treated fairly."

Neighbors in the Kenview Street neighborhood said anonymously their disapproval is not about affordable housing but the increased traffic congestion that will be added to the end of the intersection.

Quentin Richardson agrees with that point of view and said that safety is a concern.

"We’re seeing a continuum on traffic growth out here and then the add another apartment complex out here I think that we need to be a little more feasible with the studies on traffic," Richardson said.