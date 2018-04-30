Photographer snaps picture of bird carrying shark that is carrying fish

MADIERA BEACH, Fla. — A photographer captured a unique picture in mid-April that shows a bird carrying a shark, which is also seen carrying a fish in its mouth.

The picture was taken by Doc Jon on April 12 as he was walking along Madeira Beach in Florida.

When he got home, he realized just how incredible the photos were.

“I go home, and I open it up and see (the photo) and I saw the tail first on the fish and realize it was a shark tail,” Jon told Weather.com. “And then I zoom in and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that’s a shark.’ And then I see the fish in the mouth … I just couldn’t believe I had gotten that picture.”

He posted several photos from the walk on Facebook, which garnered more than 3,500 shares.

Jon said that the osprey was flying 400 feet in the air when he took the photo.