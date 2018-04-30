Person killed in tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-40/85 in Mebane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Mebane on Monday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol troopers on the scene.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 40/85 shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Exit 154 for Mebane Oaks Road.

Troopers said they believe the tractor-trailer blew a tire, causing it to run off the road and crash at the on-ramp from Mebane Oaks Road onto eastbound I-40/85.

The tractor-trailer caught on fire after the crash. The fire has been extinguished.

The on-ramp is still closed as of 4:15 p.m.

Highway Patrol has not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.