Man test driving friend’s new Camaro drives it into river

MOLINE, Ill. -- A white Chevy Camaro with two people inside plunged into the Rock River in Moline on Friday, WQAD reports.

The passenger told police he let his friend test drive his new Camaro and said his friend couldn't handle its power. The driver lost control and drove into the river.

The two men escaped the sinking car on their own and swam to shore. Police say they weren't hurt and they're doing just fine.

Eventually a tow truck was able to drag the Camaro out of the water.

The brand new car is totaled.

No word on the status of that friendship.