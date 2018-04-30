× Man accused of firing shots inside Burlington apartment after fight with girlfriend, her mother

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of firing shots inside a Burlington apartment after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and her mother, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police went to an apartment in the 600 block of Tracey Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Arriving officers found 25-year-old Ryder Lee Grant outside of his apartment with a gun. Grant was arrested without incident.

Following an investigation, officers learned that Ryder had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and her mother and fired the gun from inside the apartment. He also allegedly threatened the apartment manager, who arrived during the argument.

As a result, Grant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm within city limits, injury to real property and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail on a $3,500 secured bond.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.