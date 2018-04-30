× Louisiana man accused of stealing car during test drive at Davidson County dealership

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 45-year-old Louisiana man is accused of stealing a car during a test drive at a Davidson County dealership, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies were dispatched on Saturday to Highway 52 near mile marker 98 in Lexington in reference to the theft of a car. During the investigation, deputies learned that John Anthony Harrison had taken a 2017 Ford Mustang for a test drive with a Parkway Ford employee.

During the test drive, Harrison allegedly threatened the employee and left the worker on the side of Highway 52.

Harrison was later found and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, communicating threats, interfering with 911 communications and driving with no operator license.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $35,000 secured bond. He has a May 21 court date.