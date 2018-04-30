× Kayaker drowns in North Carolina river

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man died Saturday evening after a kayaking accident on the Linville River in Burke County, according to WSOC.

Officials said the drowning happened on the Pinch-in Trail on the western side of the gorge off Old North Carolina 105.

About 50 emergency responders assisted in the rescue and officials said it took about six hours to find the man.

The man’s name has not been released.

The trail is very steep and rugged and drops almost 18 feet, making the rescue dangerous in the dark.

Officials said the man is from out of state and no other injuries were reported.