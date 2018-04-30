Juror says Bill Cosby’s own words led to his conviction

Bill Cosby’s admission that he obtained prescription Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with convinced at least one juror the comedian was guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, that juror said.

Harrison Snyder, in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that aired Monday, said he believed Constand’s claim that Cosby assaulted her in 2004 at his home in a Philadelphia suburb.

And, Snyder, said, the testimony of five other accusers who testified was not necessary for the conviction.

“I don’t think it really necessarily mattered that these five other women were here because he said it himself — that he used drugs for other women,” Snyder told “GMA.”

Snyder, 22, was referring to a deposition Cosby gave in a civil lawsuit brought by Constand.

The attorney for Constand asked: “When you got the Quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these Quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?”

“Yes,” Cosby replied in the 2005 deposition.

Going into the retrial, there was a question as to whether the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements against sexual abuse would factor into Cosby’s case. Snyder, who said the case against Cosby was not open and shut, said he was unaware of #MeToo.

A jury in Norristown, Pennsylvania, last Thursday found Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The 80-year-old comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Cosby did not testify at his retrial. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.