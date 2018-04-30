Father makes son hold ‘I’m a bully’ sign as punishment for bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A frustrated Florida father took matters into his own hands after learning his son had bullied multiple classmates, according to WESH.

Father Michael Yager said his son, Jacob, had been bullying students at New Smyrna Beach Middle School. In an attempt to teach him a lesson, Yager made the boy stand on a busy street corner with a sign that read, "I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies."

Jacob says it didn’t take long for people to start honking. Some people even stopped to talk to the father and son.

Yager said most responses were positive and supportive, but one woman did disagree with his parenting style.

"I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book," Yager said. "In my mind, I thought I was doing the right thing, but I guess you just can't please everyone."

Jacob says he has learned a lesson and plans to help his classmates.

"You never know what someone can be going through. If you want to be the bully and if you have something inside you need to tell someone, go to a guidance counselor or someone,” he said.