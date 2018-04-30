Body of 4-year-old boy who was swept away by Outer Banks wave has been found

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — The body of a New Hampshire boy who was swept away by a wave at the Outer Banks last week has been found.

Kitty Hawk police said that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office located the body of Wesley Belisle at 7:40 a.m. on Carova Beach in Currituck County.

Wesley Belisle Located on Carova Beach At 7:40 am the body of Wesley Belisle was located by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office on Carova Beach in Currituck County. Wesley's family has been notified and are… https://t.co/U6VuYnjC5M — KittyHawkPolice (@KittyHawkPolice) April 30, 2018

The boy and his mother had been walking along the beach last Wednesday when a wave came crashing in and swept him away.

“We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief,” said Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel C. Johnson.

Police said that Wesley’s family has been notified and are making arrangements for his body to be taken back to New Hampshire.

#13NewsNow the 4 yo. New Hampshire boy, Wesley Belisle’s body was found on Carova Beach. pic.twitter.com/puqtcwpNns — Megan Shinn 13News Now (@13MeganShinn) April 30, 2018