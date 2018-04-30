‘Avengers: Infinity War’ finds success in taking risks, trusting its formula

Though its box office dominance is undeniable, “Avengers: Infinity War” is almost certain to be the most talked about and controversial of the series.

Over the last 48 hours, I’ve struggled to find a way to explain this lead sentence without giving up the plot. Quite frankly, there isn’t a great way to explain it.

But know, the series is in good, even if momentarily frustrating, hands.

“Avengers: Infinity War” comes 10 years after “Iron Man” and the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and takes the audience through a final showdown between the Avengers and Thanos as he attempts to gain control of all six Infinity Stones.

Since its first trailer in November 2017, the film has been advertised as an all-out brawl between the Avengers and Thanos. Although the movie has several spectacular fight scenes, it seemingly spent more time developing Thanos’ character arc than it did focusing on what was initially presented.

That being said, it doesn’t disappoint.

For what feels like the first time in forever, a so-called “superhero film” was able to successfully feature a villain.

Thanos, who is played by Josh Brolin, was fresh and developed. He was infuriating yet hard not to love.

Almost as impressive as the movie itself, Marvel Studios made an estimated $640.9 million at the worldwide box office for its opening weekend. That shatters the record for biggest worldwide opening held by Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious,” which made $541 million for its global opening last year.

“Infinity War” also brought in an estimated $258.2 million domestically this weekend. That makes it the biggest opening weekend ever, edging out the $248 million that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” made in 2015.

Semi-spoiler alert: The movie is a lot like your typical Marvel movie until the end, where things take a complete 180-degree turn from the studio’s traditional formula. Still, the risk far outweighed the reward and produced an enjoyable movie.

The 156-minute feature is compelling throughout, leaves the audience asking all the right questions and is almost certain to be talked about over the next few years.

I agree with Rottentomatoes, who gave “Avengers: Infinity War” a solid 84%.

See showtimes here.