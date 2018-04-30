Adult, 4 kids without home after fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One adult and four kids are without a home after a fire in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to Capt. Jason Branch, with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Foxcroft Drive.

Some of the residents were home at the time of the fire and got out safely.

The fire started around a mechanical room where there is a water heater. It is unclear if it started inside or outside.

The fire spread through the roof and the back part of the house. Branch said the house is badly damaged and unlivable.

It is unclear if the house is a total loss at this time.

The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home.