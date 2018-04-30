10-year-old boy found dead in dryer after playing hide-and-seek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A 10-year-old Texas boy playing hide-and-seek with his brother was found dead inside a dryer Friday evening.

According to KTRK, Fernando Hernandez Jr. was playing hide-and-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" with several kids at his apartment complex in Houston.

"I don't know what happened," said mother Christina Rodriguez. "I was just inside cooking, and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor."

"My boyfriend picked him up and brought him into the house," Rodriguez continued. "He was purple and his eyes were open and he was gone."

Investigators arrived around 6 p.m. and paramedics performed CPR, but Hernandez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rodriguez said she saw the 10-year-old alive and drinking water about 30 minutes before he was found.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office will determine exactly what killed the boy.