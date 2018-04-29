Woman shoots, injures man accused of trying to rob her in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. – A woman shot and injured a man who was trying to rob her in broad daylight in downtown Raleigh, according to police.

WNCN reported that the 23-year-old woman stayed on the scene and waited for police after a witness called 911 to report the shooting.

Jonathan Tyrone Peace is accused of trying to rob the victim on Thursday afternoon, but she pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and will be taken to jail after being released. He’s been charged with common law robbery.

Police eventually let the woman go after questioning.