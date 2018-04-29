Video shows NC-based Coast Guard crew rescuing a man and his daughter off the coast of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Video shows the U.S. Coast Guard helping a man and his daughter whose boat ran aground off the coast of Virginia.

A Coast Guard aircrew assisted during the victims near the mouth of the York River on Sunday morning, including an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The Jayhawk crew arrived on scene and found the grounded tugboat. Due to the shallow water depth, the rescue boat crews were unable to reach the man and his daughter.

The aircrew hoisted the father and daughter and took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, for medical evaluation.

Sector Hampton Roads personnel are working to determine a salvage plan for the still-grounded vessel.