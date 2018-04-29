Video captures the moment a car jumps over the guardrail during a race at Bowman Gray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Video filmed by a fan shows the moment a car jumped the guardrail during a race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The #15 Stadium Stock Mustang driven by Dwayne Bryant jumped the guardrail in the early laps of the very first feature race of the night Saturday.

The wreck happened when Bryant and another driver made contact on the front stretch and Bryant's car climbed the fence, slid on top of it and came to rest in the grass on the wrong side of the it. No one was injured.

Erika Norris Church posted the video and gave FOX8 permission to use it.