Man injured after shooting at apartment in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Lamarr K. June, 29, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment at 760 Ferrell Court shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Emergency workers took June to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police have not released any other details about the crime.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 773-7832 or (336) 727-2800.