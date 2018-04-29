× Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Winston-Salem and has life-threatening injuries.

Rayvious A. McQueen, 29, was found injured by officers responding to a shooting in the 100 block of Kellum Place shortly after 5 a.m.

Emergency workers took McQueen to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police have not released details about the crime or any possible suspects.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.