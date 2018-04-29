Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Winston-Salem and has life-threatening injuries.
Rayvious A. McQueen, 29, was found injured by officers responding to a shooting in the 100 block of Kellum Place shortly after 5 a.m.
Emergency workers took McQueen to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.
Police have not released details about the crime or any possible suspects.
Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.
