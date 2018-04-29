Man fights for his life after being shot at Winston-Salem apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – An entire community is praying for a miracle after a shooting in Winston-Salem left one man seriously injured.

Investigators said 29-year-old Lamarr June was shot several times Saturday night at an apartment complex on Ferrell Court. Police are still looking for a suspect.

"He loved laughing and loved life," said Lamarr's friend Uno Marley.

That's how other friends also described June, who is currently fighting for his life in a hospital.

"Fifteen, 20 years, man I grew up with him," said Michael Quattlebaum. "We went to middle school together, we went to high school together."

June met most his childhood friends in the same apartment complex that he recently moved away from, but would often visit.

"He came through and showed love," said Marley.

He was there Saturday evening to honor two friends who recently died for a community gathering.

Neighbors said the peaceful tribute erupted into chaos when they heard several gunshots later that night.

Police said June was hit several times. Eyewitnesses said his silver sport utility vehicle was also hit by a gunshot.

"I was kind of in shock like, ‘no not him.’ I couldn't believe it," said Quattlebaum.

Investigators say June's injuries are life threatening. It’s a tough pill to swallow for people who look up to him the most.

"He always been a big brother to me. He always showed me a different route and always supported what I did," said Marley.