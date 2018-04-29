Major highway in eastern NC closed after beavers cause massive sinkhole in the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. -- A major highway in eastern North Carolina is closed to traffic after a large sinkhole appeared in the road Wednesday night and it's all because of beavers.

WITN reported that crews are working to repair the 7-foot wide, 8-foot deep sinkhole on Hwy. 33 in Beaufort County.

It started when beavers built a dam under the roadway, blocking rain on both sides of the road. It flooded the area over time and weakened the foundation, until the road finally collapsed.

The Department of Transportation says the road will be closed until at least Monday. Drivers must now take a detour that is about five miles.