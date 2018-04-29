× Man dies from drowning in a kayaking accident on river in North Carolina

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A man died after a kayaking accident on the Linville River in Burke County on Saturday evening, officials said.

WSOC reported that it took about six hours to find the man with about 50 emergency responders assisted to the rescue.

Officials said the possible drowning happened on the Pinch-in Trail on the western side of the gorge off Old North Carolina 105.

The trail is steep and rugged and drops almost 18 feet, making the rescue dangerous in the dark, officials said.

Officials said the man is from out of state and no other injuries were reported. The victim’s name has not been released.