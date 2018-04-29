Grab the sunglasses and get ready for a warm week as sunny weather arrives to the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab the sunglasses because we have lots of sun in the forecast this week.

Monday morning will be chilly with patchy, isolated light frost possible. The best chances for light frost formation will be away from the cities.

Monday morning temperatures will be between 37 and 40 degrees and the afternoon will be nice with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

It will be sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower-80s. Thursday will also be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

A cold front will begin moving our way on Friday. So, look for partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday afternoon. But it's still going to be a warm day with highs in the mid-80s.

The cold front will slide into the region on Saturday. Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms.

Saturday will be cooler with highs in the upper-70s. The cold front should be south of the Piedmont on Sunday.

Right now, it appears Sunday should be a partly cloudy to sunny day with lows in the upper-50s and highs in the mid-70s.