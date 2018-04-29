3 people injured in crash involving truck, car in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Three people were injured after a crash involving a truck and a car on Hwy. 220 in Randolph County overnight.

A BMW hit a truck, causing the truck to overturn in the median of Hwy. 220 northbound just past exit 61, according to a trooper.

Two people in the BMW were taken to Randolph Hospital and the driver of the Mazda truck was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Names and conditions have not been released. Speed was a factor, according to the trooper.

A portion of the highway had been closed, but has since reopened. There is no word on any possible charges.