17 injured after bus of students returning home in NC crashes in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Seventeen people returning to a North Carolina high school were injured in a bus crash early Sunday morning in South Carolina.

WCIV reported that the bus went off the road and into an embankment shortly after 1 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Colleton County.

The bus was carrying 30 students and chaperones from the chorus of Beddingfield High School in Wilson, North Carolina. They were headed home from a field trip Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.

Eleven people on the bus were taken to the hospital, two of which had serious injuries, including the driver. Another six were referred for treatment after later arriving at the hospital.

The chorus group posted about the crash on Facebook and thanked a Good Samaritan truck driver who stopped and helped open the door during the crash and handed out paper towels from his truck to stop anyone from bleeding.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Another bus was sent to pick the students up and that bus arrived home on Sunday afternoon, according to the group.