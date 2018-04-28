× Winston-Salem man sentenced to at least 26 years on charges of sexually abusing teenage girl

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to at least 26 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Timothy Elijah Young, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to three counts of attempted statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records. As part of the plea agreement, Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton voluntarily dismissed three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Indictments allege that he sexually assaulted the girl in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Young had initially been charged with first-degree sex offense with a child, four counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child.

