Taco Mama, fast casual restaurant that offers tacos and burritos, opens in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s not a cantina in El Paso, but it might be about as close as you’re going to get in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

It’s Taco Mama and it has opened at 2168 Lawndale Drive at Lawndale Shopping Center.

Filling the space formerly The Army Navy Store, Taco Mama is the North Carolina debut for the Birmingham, Ala.-based chain of Americanized taquerias.

“Our real estate partner, Will Black, is a native of Greensboro and he thought Greensboro would be a great fit for Taco Mama,” said Taco Mama founder and president Wil Haver. “We came to visit and quickly realized that Greensboro is our kind of town.”

Haver started Taco Mama in a small space in Birmingham in 2011. The concept took off and Taco Mama has grown to nine locations in Alabama and another in Nashville.

