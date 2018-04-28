× She was busted with ecstasy and heroin – but the cavity search turned up a loaded gun

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A woman who was busted with ecstasy and heroin, but a cavity search turned up a loaded gun that was hidden inside her genitalia.

The Pantagraph reported that Anika Witt, 20, of Ozark, pleaded guilty Friday to weapon and drug charges after being stopped in September for speeding.

After the suspect was taken to jail in Bloomington, Illinois, a female correctional officer found a loaded Kimber .380 handgun inside her body, according to the newspaper.

Authorities also reportedly found heroin in her bra and ecstasy.

The suspect faces 4 to 15 years of probation on the heroin charge and 2 to 10 years on the weapons charge. She has court planned for June.