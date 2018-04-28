School bus driver in Florida credited with saving 25 students after bus catches on fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A school bus driver in Florida is being credited with saving the lives of 25 students after the bus caught fire.

WBBH reported that Carmen Chavez was able to safely evacuate the children after a mechanical failure caused the fire in Cape Coral, Fla. on Friday.

“I was just doing my job,” Chavez said. “I was protecting the kids. I am responsible for them, and they are like my own. I love my job.”

The students were taken to school on another bus after safely escaping.

The school district said the bus was serviced two weeks ago and seemed to be running fine.