Portion of Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem temporarily closed after crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The 3600 block of Old Lexington Road is temporarily closed after a wreck that damaged a power pole and power lines, according to Winston-Salem city officials.

Power is temporarily out to several houses, the city said in a press release issued early Saturday afternoon.

The crash involved one vehicle and was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to Winston-Salem police. The road is expected to be closed for about three hours.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the wreck.