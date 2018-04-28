× Police investigate after man found shot, injured in car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man was found shot and injured in a car in a parking lot in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro police press release.

LeWilliam Curry, 36, was found with a gunshot wound inside a white Chevrolet Malibu in the area of Bessemer Avenue and Lindsey Street shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said it looks like Curry was shot while inside the car. The victim said he drove himself there.

Curry was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition, according to police. No information has been released about a suspect.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.