North Carolina Chick-fil-A worker surprised by $25k scholarship through national program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jacqueline Murphy was working the drive-through Thursday at a Charlotte Chick-fil-A when she learned she had received a $25,000 scholarship.

Murphy was surprised when restaurant operator and company leaders pulled through with a giant check. After the presentation, her friends and family were waiting to surprise Murphy.

Murphy started working at Chick-fil-A on East Woodlawn Road to overcome her shyness and even went to work on her off-days to shadow team members to help her become more engaged with guests, the press release said.

Murphy is a seasonal manager at the restaurant while also attending Wingate University’s School of Pharmacy.

Chick-fil-A will award $14.5 million to team members nationwide through its scholarship program called “Remarkable Futures.”

