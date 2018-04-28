× Here’s what Facebook won’t let you post

Facebook clarified exactly what you’re not allowed to post on the platform, and the list is super-long and specific.

The company’s 7,500 content moderators use Facebook’s new 27-page content guidelines list when deciding what’s acceptable content on the platform — and what should be taken down. It includes obvious bans like copyright and trademark infringement, credible threats of violence, and sexual exploitation. But it also sheds new light on how Facebook regulates “gray area” posts.

For instance, you’re not allowed to post hate speech … unless you’re raising awareness about it. Facebook clarified that the onus is on users to make their intentions clear when sharing content.

Here is some of the content Facebook says isn’t allowed on its platform.

Nude pictures of children — even when posted by parents

“We know that sometimes people share nude images of their own children with good intentions; however, we generally remove these images because of the potential for abuse by others and to help avoid the possibility of other people reusing or misappropriating the images.”

Facebook also says once a child outgrows the “toddler-age” uncovered female nipples in photos aren’t allowed.

Most, but not all, female nipples are banned

“For example, while we restrict some images of female breasts that include the nipple, we allow other images, including those depicting acts of protest, women actively engaged in breast-feeding, and photos of post-mastectomy scarring.”

The company also advises users not to share content that shows “squeezing naked female breast except in breastfeeding context.”

Claiming that a victim of a tragedy is actually a liar, or being paid to lie

It’s considered a form of harassment, according to Facebook’s guidelines.

“Claims that a victim of a violent tragedy is lying about being a victim, acting/pretending to be a victim of a verified event, or otherwise is paid or employed to mislead people about their role in the event when sent directly to a survivor and/or immediate family member of a survivor or victim.”

Confessions of crimes

Facebook isn’t a place to come clean about crimes ranging from theft to sexual assault on the platform.

“We do, however, allow people to debate or advocate for the legality of criminal activities, as well as address them in a rhetorical or satirical way.”

Seeking to buy, or sell, marijuana and other drugs

People cannot sell or buy marijuana, or pharmaceutical drugs on the platform. That includes stating interest in buying — or asking if anyone is selling or trading the item.

When it comes to gun sales, Facebook does allow certain companies to sell firearms or firearm parts — but it restricts visibility to adults 21 or over.

Being insensitive

Targeting someone’s vulnerabilities could get your posts removed on Facebook.

The company advises not to post content that depicts real people and “mocks their implied or actual serious physical injuries, disease, or disability, non- consensual sexual touching, or premature death.”

No nude butts, unless…

According to its guidelines “visible anus and/or fully nude close-ups of buttocks” aren’t allowed on the platform “unless photoshopped on a public figure.”

Calls for violence due to the outcome of election

Under a section about credible violence, Facebook explicitly states that “any content containing statements of intent, calls for action, or advocating for violence due to the outcome of an election,” is not permitted on the platform.